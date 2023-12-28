Cher Reportedly Files Conservatorship For Son Over Substance Abuse Fears

Home News Cait Stoddard December 28th, 2023 - 2:20 PM

According to nme.com, artist Cher has reportedly filed for a conservatorship of her youngest son Elijah Blue Allman. The reason for the alleged conservatorship is because artist fears of alleged “severe” substance abuse issues. According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the singer is allegedly requesting to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate, by allegedly claiming Allman allegedly is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources.”

The filing also alleges that a conservator is “urgently needed” to allegedly “protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury” because he is “currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.” The document adds that Allman’s estranged wife, Marie Angela King, is not fit to be conservator because of “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

The alleged filed conservatorship continues with: “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

The filing concludes that Cher has reportedly “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs. [Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind,” the filing reads, adding that she’s been “unable to discuss his preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator” because of his “current mental and physical health issues.”

A hearing for a temporary order is currently set for January 5, 2024, while the hearing for a permanent order will follow on March 6, 2024.