Cher Accused Of Being Allegedly Involved In Son Elijah Blue Allman’s Kidnapping

Tiffany Cheng September 27th, 2023 - 10:57 AM

Singer-songwriter Cher has been allegedly accused for having to be allegedly involved in her son, Elijah Blue Allman’s kidnapping. According to Rolling Stone, she has allegedly hired four men to allegedly kidnap her son to allegedly prevent him from reuniting with his ex-wife.

Elijah Blue Allman and his wife, Marie Angela King, have been reported to have filed a divorce in 2021. The couple have allegedly reconnected sometime in November 2022 for 12 days. The four men that Cher allegedly hired have entered the couple’s hotel room in New York City. The four men allegedly kidnapped Elijah Blue Allman on November 30, Eijiah and Marie’s wedding anniversary.

Files that discuss Elijah Blue Allman’s alleged kidnapping were allegedly filed on the 5th of December 2022, but the details were allegedly reported just this week. The court documents were filed by King.

According to ET Online, King wrote: “I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner’s mother. Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”

Cher has yet to comment on the alleged accusations against her and her alleged involvement with her son’s alleged kidnapping. However, in December of 2022, the singer-songwriter’s late mother, Georgia Holt, passed away at the age of 96. Cher has since posted a tweet on Twitter, later known as X, as a commemorative note to her mother’s passing.