Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Death Hoax Videos & Will Play “Some More Gigs Before I’m Finished”

Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2023 - 12:32 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Ozzy Osbourne has been the subject of several death hoax videos on YouTube and now the Prince of Darkness has shared his thoughts about the death hoaxes. During a recent episode on his The Osbournes Podcast, Osbourne states: “I’m not dead. I’m not going any-fucking-where. And I’m gonna go up and do some more gigs before I’m finished anyway. The thing on YouTube, it’s got ‘celebrities who have died today and there’s a picture of me said and I go, I’m not dead. I’m not really dead … Just a little flesh wound.”

What Osborne is referring to is one of the many clickbait videos that have been popping up on YouTube lately and although the rock legend has had numerous health issues that have kept him mostly off the stage in recent years, the death hoax videos are most likely trying to grabs people’s viewing attention.

Back in September Osbourne made comments about performing again and while speaking with Metal Hammer, the singer revealed that he recently underwent a successful surgery to repair damage in his spine and plans to record one more album and then go back on the road.”

“I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year,” he said at the time. “I want to take my time with this one.” said Osbourne.

Osbourne has been unable to tour for the past five years but he has continued to record in the studio by releasing the solo albums Ordinary Man in 2020 and Patient Number 9 in 2022, with producer Andrew Watt on the board for both LPs. The plan is to work with Watt once again on the next album.