MRC Scraps Kanye West Documentary & CAA Drops Him Following Antisemitic Remarks

October 24th, 2022

Today media company MRC has scrapped their completed documentary about Kanye West. The reason why MRC is scrapping the documentary is because of West’s social media posts of antisemitic comments. MRC is not the first company to cute ties with the singer because earlier this month West’s booking agency CAA have dropped him as a client.

Earlier today MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley made the following the statement to their staff.

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform. Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain. The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.” said Wiczyk, Satchu and Tenley

CAA’s choice to end things with West follows UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer’s company-wide memo last night which called to snub West. Also Zimmer did reference an antisemitic pro-West demonstration yesterday atop the Los Angeles 405 freeway.

“Regrettably, antisemitism, racism and many forms of hate and intolerance are part of the fabric of society. Generally, they live as a plague eroding the health of communities and are combatted by understanding, tolerance and the general goodness of most people,” he wrote. “But throughout history some have used their public platform to spew the plague out loud and spread the contagion to dangerous effect. Kanye is the latest to do so, and we’re seeing how his words embolden others to amplify their vile beliefs. I’ve also seen copies of horribly antisemitic flyers left this weekend on the doorsteps of homes in L.A. neighborhoods, showing that the 405 banners are not the end of it.” said Zimmer