Tarja Turunen Shares New Video For “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2023 - 9:00 AM

With Christmas arriving on Monday, artist Tarja Turunen has treated listener’s with the release of the video for the single “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which is taken from the artist’s recently released album Dark Christmas. This rendition of “All I Want For Christmas Is You is bit different from the original by how Turunen captures the essence of Christmas with soaring vocals that effortlessly traverse the realms of emotions. The artist puts her own twist on Mariah Carey’s iconic track by infusing it with a signature blend of classical and rock influences.

With enchanting and captivating renditions of well known Christmas carols such as Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” “Jingle Bells,” “Frosty The Snowman” and “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Dark Christmas is the perfect album for those who want to embrace the holiday spirit while exploring a more mysterious side of the season.

In the press release Turunen shares her thoughts about Black Christmas: “It was fascinating to dive into this new world. You will appreciate these Christmas songs with our spooky arrangements truly sound in a way they never did before. It was my pleasure to team up once again with Jim Dooley and Tim Palmer. I hope you will dig in our take of a Dark Christmas spirit.”