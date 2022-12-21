Jack Antonoff, Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood and More Perform at Ally Coalition Benefit

Home News Karan Singh December 21st, 2022 - 12:42 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Jack and Rachel Antonoff’s yearly LGBTQ benefit for their non-profit Ally Coalition was held on the night of Dec. 19 at New York’s Skirball Center. For the first time in two years, the gig took place in-person and featured a roster with unanticipated pairings. Most notably, Antonoff covered the National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio” alongside Phish’s Trey Anastasio and the 1975‘s Matty Healy. Watch the audience-shot recording below:

Later in the show, Anastasio performed with the Bleachers on “Goodmorning.” Following this, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Weyes Blood covered “These Days,” a track written by Jackson Browne but popularized by Nico on her debut solo record Chelsea Girl (1967).

Founded in 2013, the Ally Coalition “provides critical support for organizations dedicated to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth and raises awareness about the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ population.” Past events have featured Taylor Swift, the National, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent and Paramore’s Hayley Williams, among others. (Spin)