Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are set to share the stage with Aimee Mann at Radio City Music Hall on Feb. 24

Home News Natalie Unger December 20th, 2023 - 1:50 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagan

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are set to share the stage with Aimee Mann at Radio City Music Hall on February 24th.

Known for his roots as a former Drive-By Truckers member, Jason Isbell has amassed a dedicated following for his compelling country rock and roll and impactful lyrics. Isbell delves into real-life struggles, exploring the challenges of addiction, recovery, and navigating adulthood. With four Grammy Awards to his name, Isbell’s exceptional musical talent has earned widespread acclaim.

Joining the lineup is the legendary Aimee Mann, boasting a catalogue of over a dozen albums. Mann’s illustrious career is adorned with numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Original Song and multiple Grammy Awards. Beyond her musical achievements, Mann has left an indelible mark by founding her own record label, SuperEgo Records.

This dynamic duo of music legends is poised to deliver an unforgettable show. Secure your tickets now at Vividseats.com and be part of an evening filled with exceptional musical artistry.