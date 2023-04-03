Morbid Angel Raises Funds To Support Fan Who Was Killed In Tragedy At The Apollo Theatre

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2023 - 2:50 PM

According to consequence.net yesterday Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris assessed the damage at the Apollo Theater while crews continued cleaning up the rubble. According to officials, all of the people who were inside the theater have been accounted for and it still remains unclear if the roof caved in or was torn off.

When learning about the tragic event at the Apollo Theater, metal band Morbid Angel went on social media to express their sadness about the event and to let their fans know about a fund they created to support a fan who was killed when the roof collapsed.

“Attention We want to personally send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our deceased brother in Metal, Fred Livingston Jr. Anyone who wants to help or show support to the family may do so below. Below is a note from Fred’s Niece Brittany.”

The note states: “Last night, my uncle, Fred Livingston Jr. went to the concert at the Apollo theater in Belvidere and unfortunately was identified as the person who didn’t make it.Our family is beyond devastated. We can’t help comprehend how this could happen to us. Please share and donate if you can.There will be a candle light vigil at the Apollo Theater at 7:20 pm this evening for those who would like to attend.”

Shortly when Morbid Angel posted on Facebook others chimed in to support the fund and to express their grief as well.