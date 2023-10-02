Mopreme Shakur Responds To Arrest Of Duane Keith Davis In Connection With Brother Tupac’s Murder Investigation

Home News Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2023 - 3:31 PM

According to nme.com, last week Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested 27 years after Tupac was fatally wounded from a drive by shooting in Las Vegas and now, Mopreme Shakur shared his thoughts on the case’s development.

While speaking to TMZ, Mopreme said: “It’s bittersweet for a number of reasons – the time, of course, 27 years. It didn’t have to be this way, it didn’t have to happen at all. I wouldn’t even have to live in the reality that my brother’s not here.”

Mopreme adds: “Justice is accountability, that’s the sweet part in bittersweet but some form of accountability. I’m bracing ’cause it ain’t over. We still got to see if there were accomplices, we still got to see the motive.”

Also Mopreme told The NY Post that “the timing is so curious because why now 27 years after his death? [Davis] has said this whole time that he was in the car when his nephew [Orlando Anderson] shot my brother. This didn’t have to happen.”

Shakur died at the age of 25 on September 13 1996, just several days after he was shot on September 7. The rapper was targeted in Las Vegas while leaving the Mike Tyson andBruce Seldon fight at the MGM Grand.

The artist was heading to a nightclub with Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight and then a white Cadillac pulled up next to the vehicle on the passenger side. The unidentified gunman fired 14 shots that hit Shakur four times, which caused Shakur to die from his injuries.

Davis has admitted both in interviews and his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend that he was in the Cadillac when the shots were fired 27 years ago. He has also said he is one of the last living witnesses to the shooting.