Duane Keith Davis Arrested In Las Vegas In Connection With 1996 Tupac Shakur Shooting

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 29th, 2023 - 12:53 PM

Photo by AV Concepts

In July of this year, a search warrant was issued to investigate late rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder. According to CNN, Duane Keith Davis’ wife’s Henderson house was searched on the 20th of July to investigate the events of the shooting further. Today, Friday, September 29, Duane Keith Davis has been reportedly arrested in Las Vegas for his alleged connection to the Tupac Shakur shooting. The shooting occurred in 1996.

A news conference is to be held later today by the officials of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. Davis was allegedly present during the events of Tupac’s shooting. He discussed how he was allegedly sitting in the front seat of a white Cadillac. The car was beside the rapper’s car. Shots were allegedly heard and allegedly initiated, causing severe injury to the then-25-year-old rapper.

Tupac was then taken to the ICU at the University Medical Center, located in southern Nevada. He died on September 13 due to internal bleeding.

When the police investigated the home of Davis’s wife, they reportedly got a hold of a memoir titled “Compton Street Legend.” Davis allegedly wrote about street gang life and the shooting of Tupac. He also discussed how he allegedly is one of two living witnesses who survived the incident. According to Consequence, other findings the police reportedly found were a Vibe magazine that featured Tupac, .40 caliber bullets and two “tubes containing photographs.”