The Original Misfits’s Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Show Canceled Due to ‘Personal Matter’

Karan Singh November 23rd, 2022

Punk icons the Original Misfits have just announced the cancelation of their December 31st show at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Circle Jerks and Tiger Army were also scheduled to perform opening sets leading up to the New Year headlining act, but the entire event has been called off now. Ticketholders have been promised a refund, with no indication of the show being rescheduled.

It is with regret, that due to an unexpected personal matter, the Misfits are unable to perform our show in Las Vegas on Dec 31st. We look forward to hopefully seeing you at a show in 2023. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. — The Misfits (@themisfits) November 23, 2022

The good news is that the band still seems open to performing in the future. Ever since Misfits founding members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only got back together in 2016, the group has performed sporadically and it seems that they will continue to do so into 2023. So far, they have been picky and only played 16 shows since their reunion, with no signs of wanting to go on tour again. Yet, every time they reemerge, it’s always a huge deal.

The Vegas performance would have been the band’s third show of the year. Before that, the Original Misfits headlined Riot Fest in Chicago and played a Halloween show with Alice Cooper and the Distillers in Dallas. (Consequence)