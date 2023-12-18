Former Kasabian Singer Tom Meighan Eligible For BRIT Award Nomination, Mel B Voices Her Disapproval

Home News Cait Stoddard December 18th, 2023 - 2:36 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to nme.com, Spice Girls member Mel B has shared her thoughts about former Kasabian member Tom Meighan being eligible for the 2024 BRIT Awards, despite him being convicted of alleged domestic assault. Mel B has shared voiced her disappointment in a statement to The Independent by saying that she feels let down by the decision to have a singer convicted of alleged abuse being eligible to win a BRIT Award.

“I am deeply disappointed that an organisation so highly respected within the music industry should make a choice like this. You have to think what kind of message are you sending out to people when crimes of violence against women can be committed and then that person could be rewarded as part of a massively high profile awards event. It’s shocking to me.” said Mel B.

The artist’s comments against Meighan follows years of work campaigning against domestic violence. Mel B has also voiced her own experiences of alleged abuse in the past by sharing alleged claims of domestic violence during her marriage to Stephen Belafonte in her memoir Brutally Honest. Belafonte has allegedly repeatedly denied the claims against him and the two have reached a private settlement in 2017.

The comments also follows the news of rapper Slowthai, who is allegedly facing two charges of alleged rape. The artist is eligible to win Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act at the BRITS 2024 with his latest LP UGLY.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat