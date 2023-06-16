Kasabian Releases Fresh New Single “Algorithms”

Home News Parker Beatty June 16th, 2023 - 7:54 PM

UK rockers Kasabian have released their first single since last year’s chart-topping album The Alchemist’s Euphoria, accompanied by a lyric video from digital designers Uncanny.

“Algorithms” takes a stab at the recent trend of artificial intelligence being used to create art, addressing a machine’s inability to understand the emotions of man with lyrics such as “The robots believing they have a soul, they’ll never feel love like us.” The song itself is poppy and upbeat, a cutesy jam that almost lets you forget the impending technological doom contained in the lyrics. In the words of Serge Pizzorno, the group’s frontman, “‘Algorithms’ is a song that explores the idea that robots can’t experience emotion and being in the moment, whereas humans can, and that is the beauty that separates us…for now.”

The last few years have been rather turbulent for the band—frontman Tom Meighan parted ways with the group citing personal issues in 2020, before publicly pleading guilty for assaulting his ex-fiancee Vikki Ager just a day later. Away from the band, Meighan would begin a solo career and ended up marrying Ager, releasing his debut solo album in May. Kasabian would power on with member Sergio Pizzorno taking over as the frontman and release The Alchemist’s Euphoria last year, receiving much critical acclaim.

Currently, Kasabian are set to play at a number of UK festivals this summer, including an Eden Sessions show, Sounds Of The City, Y Not Festival and TRNSMT Festival. While there’s no news yet of an album or larger release that “Algorithms” may be a part of, one can only assume that the band has big things on the way.

Listen to “Algorithms” via the link below.