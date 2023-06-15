Slowthai Pleads Not Guilty to Two Rape Charges

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2023 - 11:16 AM

According to pitchfork.com, artist Slowthai has pleaded not guilty to two charges of allegedly raping a woman back in 2021. The rapper entered the plea on June 15 at a Crown court in Oxford. The English city where the two alleged crimes allegedly took place.

According to BBC News, Slowthai and Blake-Walker appeared in court where the rapper pleaded not guilty to one alleged charge of allegedly sexually assaulting the same woman and allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a second complainant. The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Slowthai and Blake-Walker were both granted bail, on the condition that they keep their solicitors informed of where they are living. Slowthai appeared in court for the first time on May 16, the first time the alleged charges were made public.

Major UK festivals including Glastonbury, have removed Slowthai‘s name from posters by the following morning and most of the rapper’s remaining shows have been cancelled or postponed.