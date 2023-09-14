Faye Webster at Franklin Music Hall October 21st

Singer-songwriter Faye Webster will be starting her North American tour soon. The tour will be stopping in Philadelphia on October 21st at Franklin Music Hall. As the 26-year-old currently has 4 studio albums under her belt, the artist has left fans wondering what specific songs she’ll perform.

Being born in Atlanta, Webster grew up in a slew of influences, with the question of what genre she falls under being the last question she answers. Elements of indie, hip-hop, Americana and pop music fluctuate throughout her discography. Her versatility is also visible in her photography, another art medium she pursued before committing to music.

Her artistry is harder to explain, easier to experience. This makes the announcement that she’s returning to the stage nothing but joyful. A recent single titled “But Not Kiss” and a performance back in June in Athens, Georgia, gave fans a taste of what’s to come in October.

The tour will have artists Upchuck and Maye joining as openers, with Upchuck being the opener for the Philadelphia show. Fans have already shown their excitement by selling out the majority of the tour. However, you can still access tickets on resale or join the waitlist via Tixel.

Location: Franklin Music Hall

Address: 421 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Show Time: 8:30 pm

Doors Open: 7:30 pm

Ages: All Ages

ALL FAYE WEBSTER 2023 DATES:

17/10/23 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

18/10/23 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

20/10/23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

21/10/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

23/10/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

24/10/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

25/10/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

27/10/23 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

29/10/23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

30/10/23 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

02/11/23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

03/11/23 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

04/11/23 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

07/11/23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

08/11/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

09/11/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

10/11/23 – Pheonix, AZ – The Van Buren

12/11/23 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

13/11/23 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

14/11/23 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

16/11/23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

17/11/23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern