Faye Webster at Franklin Music Hall October 21st

Singer-songwriter Faye Webster will be starting her North American tour soon. The tour will be stopping in Philadelphia on October 21st at Franklin Music Hall. As the 26-year-old currently has 4 studio albums under her belt, the artist has left fans wondering what specific songs she’ll perform.
Being born in Atlanta, Webster grew up in a slew of influences, with the question of what genre she falls under being the last question she answers. Elements of indie, hip-hop, Americana and pop music fluctuate throughout her discography. Her versatility is also visible in her photography, another art medium she pursued before committing to music.
Her artistry is harder to explain, easier to experience. This makes the announcement that she’s returning to the stage nothing but joyful. A recent single titled “But Not Kiss” and a performance back in June in Athens, Georgia, gave fans a taste of what’s to come in October.
The tour will have artists Upchuck and Maye joining as openers, with Upchuck being the opener for the Philadelphia show. Fans have already shown their excitement by selling out the majority of the tour. However, you can still access tickets on resale or join the waitlist via Tixel.
Location: Franklin Music Hall
Address: 421 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Show Time: 8:30 pm
Doors Open: 7:30 pm
Ages: All Ages
ALL FAYE WEBSTER 2023 DATES:
17/10/23 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
18/10/23 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
20/10/23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
21/10/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
23/10/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
24/10/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
25/10/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
27/10/23 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
29/10/23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
30/10/23 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
02/11/23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
03/11/23 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
04/11/23 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
07/11/23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
08/11/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
09/11/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
10/11/23 – Pheonix, AZ – The Van Buren
12/11/23 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
13/11/23 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
14/11/23 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
16/11/23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
17/11/23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern