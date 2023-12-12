Bad Religion & Social Distortion Announce Spring 2024 Co-Headline U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2023 - 1:44 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Earlier today Southern California punk band Social Distortion announced an epic co headlining tour across the U.S. with fellow Epitaph label mates Bad Religion along with additional support from The Lovebombs. The tour kicks off in Bakersfield before stopping in New York, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and other cities. Both Bad Religion and Social Distortion will join forces to bring their signature sounds and beloved catalogs to stages across the continent, by showcasing their enduring legacy and influence on the punk rock movement.Artist pre sale tickets are live today at 12 noon local time by using the codes: BALLANDCHAIN or SUFFER. The general on sale will be onDecember 15 at 10 a.m.local time. All tickets will be available HERE.

In the press release Social Distortion‘s frontman Mike Ness says: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that in April we will be going on a nationwide co- headlining tour with our friends in Bad Religion. Yes, we are back in action and can’t wait for this tour!! We did this with them in Australia in 2022 and the shows were amazing! We have also decided in celebration of the 40-year anniversary and re-release of ‘Mommy’s Little Monster’ that we will be playing the album in its entirety. This should be a very special tour and we are all looking forward to it.”

Bad Religion‘s singer Greg Griffen adds: “Bad Religion and Social Distortion first played together in 1980.Though we evolved in different directions, we both carried the torch of Southern California punk all along the way. Now we’re so excited to be on the same stage again.”

Formed as rebellious teenage punks in the working-class suburb of Fullerton, California, Social Distortion survived their tumultuous youth to pioneer an undeniably honest and fiery brand of rock ‘n’ roll that would incorporate outlaw country, classic seventies punk and primal blues.

Bad Religion and Social Distortion Tour Dates

4/9 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater

4/10 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

4/11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

4/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater

4/14 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater

4/16 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater

4/18 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/19 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

4/20 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

4/22 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

4/23 – New Orleans, LA – The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans

4/26 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

4/27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

4/28 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park – The Sound

4/30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

5/1 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery – Lawn

5/3 – Oxon Hill, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

5/4 – New York, NY Pier 17 – The Rooftop

5/5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Filmore Philadelphia

5/7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

5/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

5/11 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Temple Theatre

5/12 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

5/14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

5/15 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

5/17 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

5/18 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed – Indoors

