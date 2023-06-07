Social Distortion’s Mike Ness Reveals Tonsil Cancer; Upcoming Summer Tour Postponed While Recovering From Surgery

Home News Renita Wright June 7th, 2023 - 9:04 PM

Social Distortion lead singer Mike Ness recently received a diagnosis of stage-one tonsil cancer and is presently in the process of recuperation after undergoing surgery. Consequently, the band has decided to postpone their upcoming summer tour and temporarily suspend the recording of their eighth studio album.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ness revealed, “In the midst of pre-production, I was diagnosed with stage one tonsil cancer,” Ness stated that he felt well enough to continue recording until the day before surgery and the band was equally inspired and excited to record be in the studio.

Ness went on to explain, “Recovery from the surgery is a gradual process, and in three weeks’ time, I will begin radiation, which is expected to be the final course of therapy I need. The medical team is confident that once I complete this treatment, I will be able to commence the healing and recovery phase. They anticipate a complete recovery that will allow me to live a long and productive life.” You can find the complete statement from Ness below.

Social Distortion’s summer tour scheduled to commence on June 30th will be rescheduled to a later date.