Ty Dolla $ign new album with Kanye West Updates

Home News Kennedy Huston November 13th, 2023 - 4:18 PM

At a recent show, Ty Dolla $ign updated concert-goers on his upcoming joint album with Ye (aka Kanye West). The rapper announced that he had just flown back from Saudi Arabia where he was working with West on the album.

“I just landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia. I’ve been out there recording a part of my album with my brother Ye, and that’s coming real soon,” he said.

The rapper shared via Instagram that he and Ye were planning to hold a “multi-stadium listening event” this past Nov. 3 in celebration of the upcoming album. The post displayed a “¥” symbol with a dollar sign followed by the words “multi stadium listening event November 3rd.” According to Billboard, the event fell through as there was nothing set in stone.

The album was originally set to be released on Oct. 13 but was pushed back as Ye’s team work on a distribution deal.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’re seeing a collaboration between the two rappers with their last collaboration being “Junya Pt 2” off Ye’s 2021 album Donda. Ty Dolla $ign and Ye have even teamed up on many other hits like “Everything We Need” (2019), “Real Friends” (2016), “Only One” (2014) and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Ego Death” (2020).

According to Rap Up, the joint album’s announcement drew lots of attention following Ye’s withdrawal from Def Jam back in 2021–making him label-free at the moment–as well as his highly controversial publicly expressed anti-Semitic comments shared via X and an interview with Tucker Carlson.