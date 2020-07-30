The Go Go’s Turn Back The Clock and Release First New Song in 19 Years “Club Zero”

Home News Ariel King July 30th, 2020 - 10:04 PM

The Go-Go’s have released their first song in 19 years with “Club Zero.” The song will appear on an upcoming Showtime documentary about the band, with The Go-Go’s creating the song through email exchanges and self-produced by the band.

The track throws back to the group’s classic sound, beginning with upbeat guitars and clashing drums. Belinda Carlisle’s electric voice running over the upbeat instrumentals. “Looking for your heroes/ We are club zero,” the chorus sings as Carlisle harmonizes with the rest of The Go-Go’s. The song comes as the group’s first since their 2001 album, God Bless the Go-Go’s. “Club Zero” gives the Go-Go’s a refreshing sound while simultaneously showing their comfort in working together. Carlisle’s voice shouts as the chorus bounces in an anthem, “Hey hey hey, We’ve got something to say/ Come and make a wish/ Ready or not here we come/ Better get out of our way,” The Go-Go’s reminding listeners why they are considered to have been the most successful all-female rock group.

The Go-Gos embarked on a farewell tour in 2016, however have occasionally performed one-off shows at the Hollywood Bowl since their last tour. They had also announced a tour for the summer of 2020, the shows forced to be postponed due to COVID-19. The group will also be premiering a self-titled documentary on Showtime August 1, which will chronicle The Go-Go’s rise to success throughout the late-’70s and follows through their subsequent break-ups as a band, reuniting throughout the 1990s and then recording an early version of “Club Zero.”