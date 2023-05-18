Lucifer Releases Video Featuring Snippets of Recording Sessions For New Single “A Coffin Has No Silver Lining (The Sistine Version)”

Home News Renita Wright May 18th, 2023 - 10:18 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Heavy rock megalith Lucifer has released a promo video for their new single, ‘A Coffin Has No Silver Lining (The Sistine Version)’. The single version was mixed by Robert Pehrsson of Death Breath & Robert Pehrssons Humbucker.

Hair lovers will surely appreciate this video as each Lucifer member has lots of it. The video begins with Johanna Sadoni’s blond hair lightly bouncing on her shoulders as she walks through a train yard as the camera follows her. The red lipstick she wears perfectly compliments her hair. Throughout the video, the band is seen recording a live session in addition to playing Pinball and other arcade games in between scenes. The music is heavy, sharp, and powerful. In numerous other clips, Sadoni is, holding a dog, smoking a cigarette, and praying.