Lucifer Announce New Album Lucifer V For January 2024 Release, Share New Video Video “At The Mortuary (Halloween Edit)”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 26th, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Stockholm based heavy rock band Lucifer have announced the release date of their upcoming album, Lucifer V, which is due out on January 26 on Nuclear Blast Records. Consisting of nine unholy hymns, the band‘s fifth offering can easily be regarded as their magnum opus and sees Lucifer channeling all their strengths known from previous records into one monumental mass of electrifying heavy rock and roll.

Also the band have shared a thematically fitting video for their new single “At The Mortuary,” which is a delightful treat with several tricks. Viewers will witness a Sabbathian mass in glorious black and white that revolves around all things that really matter: love, death and dancing in graveyards

As 2024 is shaping up to be the year of Lucifer, the band is also pleased to announce the first leg of THE SATANIC PANIC EUROPEAN TOUR 2024, which they will be co-headlining with Angel Witch. Critically acclaimed heavy metal band The Night Eternal from Germany will be the support on all dates.

Lucifer V Track List

1. Fallen Angel

2. At The Mortuary

3. Riding Reaper

4. Slow Dance in A Crypt

5. A Coffin Has No Silver Lining

6. Maculate Heart

7. The Dead Don’t Speak

8. Strange Sister

9. Nothing Left To Lose But My Life