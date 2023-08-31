Coven & Lucifer Announce North American Co-Headline Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Having just wrapped up the recording of their fifth studio album, Stockholm based heavy rock megalith Lucifer have announced they will be touring North America with rock band Coven and doom band Early Moods in November.
Tickets for the Satanic Panic co-headline tour of Coven & Lucifer go on sale on Friday, September 1 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting bandsintown.com. In the press release singer Johanna Platow Andersson shares her thoughts about the upcoming album and tour.
“As I write this, we are literally still in the studio recording the last few hearse screeching guitar solos, funeral whispers and organs of our new album ‘LUCIFER V’. I am excited to report that most of the songs have already been sent off to mixing at Robert Pehrsson’s Studio Humbucker (Death Breath, Tribulation, Dead Lord etc.) and I cannot wait to let this record loose.”
The artist adds: “In addition we are extremely thrilled to announce that we are finally coming back to North America and we are in phenomenal company! Together with COVEN and our special guests EARLY MOODS we are kicking off a month of SATANIC PANIC in early November and are hoping to see many of our Fallen Angels while we make our way across the USA and Canada.”
The Satanic Panic Tour Dates
11/8 – Los Angeles – Teragram Ballroom
11/9 – San Diego – Brick By Brick
11/10 – Santa Cruz – The Atrium
11/11 – Berkeley – The Cornerstone
11/13 – Portland – Star Theater
11/14 – Vancouver – Hollywood Theatre
11/15 – Seattle – Substation
11/18 – Denver – The Oriental Theater
11/19 – Omaha – The Waiting Room
11/21 – Minneapolis – Fine Line
11/22 – Chicago – Bottom Lounge
11/24 – Toronto – Lee’s Palace
11/25 – Montreal – Le Studio TD
11/26 – Cambridge – The Sinclair
11/28 – Philadelphia – Underground Arts
11/29 – New York – Le Poisson Rouge
11/30 – Baltimore – Soundstage †
† Only Lucifer & Early Moods
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat