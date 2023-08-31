Coven & Lucifer Announce North American Co-Headline Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 31st, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Having just wrapped up the recording of their fifth studio album, Stockholm based heavy rock megalith Lucifer have announced they will be touring North America with rock band Coven and doom band Early Moods in November.

Tickets for the Satanic Panic co-headline tour of Coven & Lucifer go on sale on Friday, September 1 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting bandsintown.com. In the press release singer Johanna Platow Andersson shares her thoughts about the upcoming album and tour.

“As I write this, we are literally still in the studio recording the last few hearse screeching guitar solos, funeral whispers and organs of our new album ‘LUCIFER V’. I am excited to report that most of the songs have already been sent off to mixing at Robert Pehrsson’s Studio Humbucker (Death Breath, Tribulation, Dead Lord etc.) and I cannot wait to let this record loose.”

The artist adds: “In addition we are extremely thrilled to announce that we are finally coming back to North America and we are in phenomenal company! Together with COVEN and our special guests EARLY MOODS we are kicking off a month of SATANIC PANIC in early November and are hoping to see many of our Fallen Angels while we make our way across the USA and Canada.”

The Satanic Panic Tour Dates

11/8 – Los Angeles – Teragram Ballroom

11/9 – San Diego – Brick By Brick

11/10 – Santa Cruz – The Atrium

11/11 – Berkeley – The Cornerstone

11/13 – Portland – Star Theater

11/14 – Vancouver – Hollywood Theatre

11/15 – Seattle – Substation

11/18 – Denver – The Oriental Theater

11/19 – Omaha – The Waiting Room

11/21 – Minneapolis – Fine Line

11/22 – Chicago – Bottom Lounge

11/24 – Toronto – Lee’s Palace

11/25 – Montreal – Le Studio TD

11/26 – Cambridge – The Sinclair

11/28 – Philadelphia – Underground Arts

11/29 – New York – Le Poisson Rouge

11/30 – Baltimore – Soundstage †

† Only Lucifer & Early Moods