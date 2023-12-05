Screaming Females Announce Break Up

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2023 - 12:27 PM

According to pitchfork.com, rock band Screaming Females have announced they are breaking up after 18 of performing music. Earlier today the band went on social media to post a statement about their break up: “After 18 years we have decided that Screaming Females is coming to an end. A lot changed around us over those 18 years but at our core we operated pretty much the same throughout. We funded and made the records we wanted to make. We did our own art. We printed a lot of our own merch. We managed ourselves. Probably most importantly we loaded up our van with our gear and traveled around the world to play shows wherever you would have us.”

The post continues with: “We tried to build and celebrate community the best we could. There are too many people to thank and too many things that should be said but right now we have some leftover merch that we would love to get out of Mike’s basement! Order something for you, your friends, your family, your pets!”

The band was formed in 2005 where they released eight studio albums and dazzled people’s minds with their punk and alternative rock music. When Screaming Females released their debut LP Baby Teeth in 2006, they were signed to Don Giovanni, which released all of Screaming Female‘s remaining records. Then in 2012 Steve Albini recorded the band’s 2012 LP, Ugly, as well as Live at the Hideout, which brought a slightly more studio focused sound.