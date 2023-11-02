Screaming Females Cancel Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Due To Family Emergency

Home News Cait Stoddard November 2nd, 2023 - 10:29 AM

Rock band Screaming Females have canceled their remaining 2023 tour dates due to an family emergency. This morning the band went on social media to tell their fans about the cancelled tour dates. According to exclaim.ca, the post clarifies that Screaming Females will not be making up the cancelled concerts with rescheduled dates in the future and the band has urged fans to contact venues and promoters about refunds.

“We are very sad to announce that due to a family emergency we are canceling the rest of our show in 2023. We will not be making up these shows in the foreseeable future so please contact venues/promotors regarding refunds. We really appreciate everyone’s hard work that makes these show possible and we are so sorry that we have to cancel.”