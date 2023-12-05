GWAR Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2023 - 1:52 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to blabbermouth.net, metal band GWAR are going to bring more havoc to North America again because the intergalactic barbarians have announced the Age of Befuddlement Tour featuring Cancer Bats, with select support from X-Cops and Fuming Mouth. The 21 date outing will see GWAR destroying cities they have not hit on their recent Fall jaunt, including a number of Canadian stops. The trek kicks off on March 3r in Norfolk, Virginia and wraps up March on 30 in Baltimore.

Artist, local, and Live Nation pre-sales begins on December 6 and December 7 at 10 a.m. local time by using the codes SCUMDOGS or CREW, depending on the venue. General ticket sales start on December 8 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows through StubHub, where each purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

In the following statement GWAR‘s vocalist Blothar the Berserker says: “The Invasion of Canada is nigh. We will start our campaign to bring befuddlement to the masses in the cultured and forward thinking American South, and from there, we will launch a coast-to-coast attack on the Great White North, leaving a swath of destruction not seen since the War of 1812.”

The vocalist continues with: “Stopping only to get high in the Pacific Northwest, we will dive directly into the gaping hole of the donut, the American Midwest, before gracing the Dirty South and ending again on the filthy streets of Baltimore! I wonder if we can score crack in the ‘City that Reads.’ Are You Not Befuddled?”

GWAR will be touring in support of their 2022 album The New Dark Ages. Fans can prep for the upcoming shows by picking up some of the band’s “New Dank Ages” products, including CBD flower, gummies, vape cartridges and more at this location.

Age of Befuddlement Tour Dates

3/3 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa *

3/4 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theatre *

3/6 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom *

3/7 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium *

3/8 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre Theatre *

3/9 – Montréal, QC – Beanfield Theatre *

3/10 – Quebec City, QC – Théâtre Capitole *

3/12 – London, ON – London Music Hall *

3/13 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection *

3/15 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre ^

3/16 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre ^

3/17 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall ^

3/18 – Calgary, AB – The Back Alley ^

3/20 – Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theatre ^

3/21 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory ^

3/24 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater ^

3/26 – Davenport, IA – The Capitol Theater ^

3/27 – Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot ^

3/28 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall ^

3/29 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground ^

3/30 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage ^

* = w/ Cancer Bats and X-Cops

^ = w/ Cancer Bats and Fuming Mouth