GWAR Joined By Lzzy Hale For First Time Live Performance Of “The Cutter”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 13th, 2023 - 10:52 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

On Friday the 13th, metal band GWAR played at Palladium Times Square, inviting a delightful special guest to the stage for a live rendition of “The Cutter.” Lzzy Hale of Halestorm joined the band on stage for an impassioned performance of the track which was taken from the group’s 2022 album The New Dark Ages.

Unlike her counterparts, Hale did not don a full costume, instead wielding a large sword and some battle armor, letting her powerhouse vocals take center stage. The performance was strong overall, featuring a dynamic duet between Blothar The Berserker and Hale. Fan-recorded video of the moment is available below. While it’s true that “The Cutter” has become a staple of the band’s recent setlists, this special occasion marks the first time Hale joined in to offer vocals.

Also: ⁦@gwar⁩ is actually a natural fit for Times Square pic.twitter.com/dB4FcRzhzX — Pete DeMola (@pmdemola) October 14, 2023

Had the absolute best time at GWAR tonight, flying in from the UK, landing at 2pm, then straight to the show was so worth it. Pretty proud of this pic of @LZZYHALE showing NYC how fierce The Cutter is too! pic.twitter.com/AwC7Bp6J2N — Benny (@Ghoul_Wrangler) October 14, 2023

The 10th anniversary edition of Battle Maximus, the last album to feature vocals from Oderus Urungus (also known as Dave Brockie) before his passing in 2014, was released in September and featured a previously unreleased, never-before-heard track “Tammy, The Swine Queen,” which is also alternatively known as “Tammy, Queen Of Dirt.”

The band is currently on the road this fall with support from Negative Approach, Cancer Christ and X-Cops, featuring members of GWAR. The tour kicked off with a show in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire on October 11. The trek will also see them visit various other U.S. states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia. They will also be stopping in Canada for a show in Toronto, Ontario as well as Mexico with an appearance at Hell & Heaven festival on November 5th.