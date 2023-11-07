GWAR Parts Ways With Guitarist Pustulus Maximus On “Good Terms”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2023 - 11:57 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to loudwire.com, metal band GWAR have announced that guitarist Brent Purgason, known as Pustulus Maximus, is leaving the band. The musician joined the group back in 2012 following the death of Cory Smoot, as known as Flattus Maximus. Purgason has revealed his exit in a statement by mentioning that he is leaving the band on good terms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brent Purgason (@purgasonlegion)

“It has been an honor to spill blood on you.” The guitarist adds, “I am leaving on good terms and will still be around to help out some behind the scenes. To what degree, I don’t know yet but our creative lives are still very much tied together.”

Purgason’s first album with GWAR happened in 2013 when the band issued their Battle Maximus set. The guitarist remained with GWAR through 2017’s The Blood of Gods and 2022’s The New Dark Ages.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna