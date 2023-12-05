Better Lovers Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2023 - 1:36 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

According to brooklynvegan.com, metalcore band Better Lovers have announced a Spring 2024 tour of North America. Everything starts in Indianapolis before the tour stops in Albuquerque, San Diego, Roseville, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Grand Rapids and other cities. SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Foreign Hands, and Greyhaven open the show and tickets go on sale December 8 at 10 a.m. local time For more information visit Godmademeananimal.com.

In the following statement Better Lovers share their thoughts about the upcoming tour: “When the temperatures rise and the earth thaws in the spring of 2024, this five headed savage shall emerge, equipped with a frenzied new litter of songs, inevitably stir-crazy and hungrier than ever. What will follow is a 21 North American city feasting, one that authorities are advising earth born humans to make no attempts to stop. If you live in or near one of these locations, get your affairs in order. Submission is your only hope. Receive your ticket. Enjoy the sacrifice.”

Better Lovers Tour Dates

4/17 – Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

4/19 – Off Broadway – St. Louis, MO

4/20 – Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

4/22 – Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

4/34 – Toole – Tucson, AZ

4/24 – Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

4/27 – Sick New World 2024 – Las Vegas, NV

4/29 – Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

4/30 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

5/2 – Knitting Factory Concert House – Boise, ID

5/3 – El Corazon – Seattle, WA

5/4 – Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, Canada

5/6 – The Starlite Room – Edmonton, Canada

5/7 – Dickens – Calgary, Canada

5/9 – Exchange Event Centre – Winnipeg, Canada

5/10 -The Aquarium – Fargo, ND

5/11, 2024 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN

5/12, 2024 Majestic Theatre Madison, WI

5/14 2024 Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI

5/15, 2024 The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH

5/16, 2024 Rum Runners London, Canada

