Better Lovers Unveil Intense New Single “Two Alive Amongst The Dead”

Cait Stoddard November 16th, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

According to brooklynvegan.com, rock band Better Lovers have released the “Two Alive Amongst The Dead,” which is their first new song since the release of their debut EP God Made Me An Animal. As a whole, the tune is great because the banging instrumentation brings face smacking sound that picks up right where the EP left off, and the what the wonderful part is how the music shows how much Better Lovers have grown as a band.

In the following statement vocalist Greg Puciato shares the meaning behind the band’s latest song.

“This song is about saying fuck you to the societal and institutional pressure to fall for ‘me versus you/us versus them’ divisional tactics and realizing that we’re stronger when we remember the ways we’re the same, trying to find commonalities instead of differences. Understanding and finding compassion for one another instead of allowing ourselves to be separated and controlled. Brothers and sisters. Pieces of the same consciousness.”

