Amon Amarth Announces New Graphic Novel/Board Game Called The Great Heathen Army

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today Z2 Comics have announced the “Amon Amarth: The Great Heathen Army” which is a new graphic novel and board game collaboration that celebrates heavy metal Amon Amarth’s last albums. The board game is a poem going through the nine tracks and the graphic novel brings the images of the Viking era with oars moving the longships to shore while awaiting a nasty collision of steel and bone.

This project has united Amon Amarth with writer Dan Watters (“King Diamond’s Abigail”, “Lucifer”), artist Ario Murti, cover artists Montos (“Death For Hire: The Origin of Tehk City”), and Tom Thiel.

In a statement Amon Amarth proudly mentions the release of the project and hope their fans will love it.

“Heathens from shore to shore! We are thrilled to announce that we’ve partnered with Z2 to bring you ‘The Great Heathen Army’ as a full-length graphic novel. It’s a brutal story of war, bloodshed, and glory during the time when the Viking raids brought terror to the shores of England. We’ve also produced an accompanying replica of ‘The Great Heathen Army’ board game that you see in our music video of the album title track. We hope you enjoy it. Skål!”

Also the novel will feature a foreword from WWE Wrestling Hall Of Famer and Viking devotee Adam “Edge” Copeland.

“Raise your mead horns to Valhalla! Saxons beware because the mighty Amon Amarth is releasing a graphic novel! Vikings. Metal. Comics. As Stan Lee (and maybe Odin?) would say…’nuff said!”

