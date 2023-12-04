Mammoth WVH Announces Winter & Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to blabbermouth.net, earlier today Mammoth WVH announced a two leg headlining 2024 US tour. The Winter leg will feature special guest guitarist Nita Strauss while the Spring leg will include support from the band Intervals. The first leg kicks off on February 21 in St. Louis and runs through a March 10 show in Albany, New York. The second leg starts on May 4 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and runs through a May 17 show in Louisville, Kentucky.

A Live Nation pre-sale for the newly announced dates begins on December 6 at 10 a.m. local time by using the code CREW, while a general on sale starts on December 8 through Ticketmaster. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows by visiting StubHub, where their purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Mammoth WVH are currently wrapping up a fall tour that also featured Strauss as supporting act and the band previously announced 2024 dates opening for Slash featuring Myles Kennedy in UK/Europe, as well as additional shows in North America supporting Metallica and Foo Fighters. The run with Slash will take place in between the headlining US legs.

Mammoth WVH Tour Dates

2/21 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag ^

2/23 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman ^

2/24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^

2/27 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

2/28 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall ^

3/1 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s ^

3/2 – Joliet, IL – The Forge ^

3/5 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place ^

3/6 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount ^

3/8 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre ^

3/9 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino ^

3/10 – Albany, NY – Empire Live ^

5/4 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center *

5/5 – Portland, ME – Aura *

5/7 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen *

5/8 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa *

5/10 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center *

5/11 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

5/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live *

5/14 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal *

5/16 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl *

5/17 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom *

^ = w/ Nita Strauss

* = w/ Intervals