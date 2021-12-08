Welcome To Rockville Announce 2022 Full Lineup Featuring Megadeth, Rise Against, Papa Roach And Many More

Home News Aly Rowell December 8th, 2021 - 4:00 PM

The full line-up of Welcome to Rockville has been announced. The Daytona Beach-based rock festival started out with four acts, and today the festival released the names of the 60+ artists performing. Just when it was thought that Welcome to Rockville couldn’t possibly outdo its massive 2021 record-breaking event that featured 161,000 people and an at-home livestream audience of 1.2 million, Danny Wimmer Presents has put together the biggest lineup yet for the newly crowned Largest Rock Festival In America. Returning to its new home at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida over the weekend of May 19-22, 2022, the event includes previously announced headliners Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and KORN.

The music legends will be joined by Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, The Smashing Pumpkins, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Jane’s Addiction, Papa Roach, Rise Against, Halestorm, In This Moment, Seether, Bush and many more, including new up-and-comers Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey, Poppy, Plush and more.

This is great news for Welcome to Rockville fans. The announcement of the 2022 lineup comes shortly after the staging of the 2021 Welcome to Rockville fest, which was pushed from its normal spring schedule to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That event was a rousing success, featuring a four-day attendance of 161,000.

Buy tickets to the festival here.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson