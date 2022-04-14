Sonic Youth Release Live In Kyiv, Ukraine 1989 Album For Ukraine Relief

Home News Tara Mobasher April 14th, 2022 - 8:58 PM

The New York City-based rock band, Sonic Youth, have released a new concert album titled Live In Kyiv, Ukraine 1989 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. All proceeds made from the album will be donated to the non-profit organization World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to Ukrainian families suffering from the invasion.

The recording was taken from an April 1989 performance in Kyiv, Ukraine – one of the last bands from the west to perform in the city prior to the collapse of the Soviet Union. Sonic Youth unearthed the performance to raise money for Ukrainian families impacted by the recent invasion.

The group’s first trek through the former U.S.S.R. included appearances in Vilnius, Leningrad, Moscow and Kyiv. Sonic Youth has since gone their separate ways following the cofounders Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon’s separation and divorce in 2011. Since then, the band has been clearing out their archives and unveiling archival material – sometimes to help those in need.

The most recent release came in support of abortion rights in Texas.

Remembering the 30-year-old performance, which he attended, Gogol Bordello frontman Eugene Hutz said, “That [Sonic Youth] Kyiv show was life-changing for all musicians that were there… These were the new vitamins we needed. I made a decision to experience NY right there. Plus my friends VV were opening so I got in free 🤟🏼. The fact that it wasn’t shut down halfway through, like all other punk gigs, was the doing of a Ukrainian man named Mikhail Gorbachev, who set up the atmosphere of political ‘springtime’ and a promise of change.”

Live in Kyiv, Ukraine 1989 Tracklist:

01. Brother James

02. The Wonder

03. Hyperstation

04. Eric’s Trip

05. Candle

06. Kissability

07. (chatter)

08. Silver Rocket

09. The Sprawl