Fidlar Debut Dynamic New Single “Nudge”

We have gotten a nudge recently from the American punk and garage rock band Fidlar. When they released their new single “Nudge.” Fidlar is a band that has originated in Los Angeles, CA, since 2006. The band’s name is “Fuck It Dawg, Life’s a Risk.” The band has gone initially by “Fuck The Clock.” Over their time, they have released a of hits like “Centipede,” “FSU,” “Sand On The Beach,” and “On Drugs,”
The song will get their fans’ heads bobbing to it soon enough. Especially with its catchy lyrics like, “I got a nudge from my chick, and she said you make me sick!” and the sound of a guitar in the back of the lyrics.
The single has all the making of being a hit with not only the band’s faithful fans but also people who have yet to experience the band as of yet.
Zac Carper, the group’s frontman, iterated, “Nudge is a song about your friend that keeps kooking it, so you gotta give them a “nudge” to get their shit together,” according to a press release.
Before this new hit single, the band released “That’s Life” EP earlier this year. Read more about their amazing EP here.
With the new single release the band also announced new tour dates listed below.
Read more on Fidlar here.
FIDLAR – 2023 TOUR DATES
September 21, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum Theatre
September 22, 2023 – Orlando, FL – The Social
September 23, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly – Fyf
September 25, 2023 – Tallahassee, FL – 926 Bar & Girl
September 26, 2023 – Gainesville, FL – High Dive
September 27, 2023 – Miami, FL – Gramps
November 4, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
November 5, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
November 9, 2023 – Bristol, UK – SWX
November 11, 2023 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
November 12, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers
November 14, 2023 – London, UK – KOKO
November 15, 2023 – Manchester, UK – The O2 Ritz
November 17, 2023 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
November 18, 2023 – Leeds, UK – Stylus
November 20, 2023 – Paris, France – Cabaret Sauvage