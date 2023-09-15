Fidlar Debut Dynamic New Single “Nudge”

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 15th, 2023 - 2:26 PM

We have gotten a nudge recently from the American punk and garage rock band Fidlar. When they released their new single “Nudge.” Fidlar is a band that has originated in Los Angeles, CA, since 2006. The band’s name is “Fuck It Dawg, Life’s a Risk.” The band has gone initially by “Fuck The Clock.” Over their time, they have released a of hits like “Centipede,” “FSU,” “Sand On The Beach,” and “On Drugs,”

The song will get their fans’ heads bobbing to it soon enough. Especially with its catchy lyrics like, “I got a nudge from my chick, and she said you make me sick!” and the sound of a guitar in the back of the lyrics.

The single has all the making of being a hit with not only the band’s faithful fans but also people who have yet to experience the band as of yet.

Zac Carper, the group’s frontman, iterated, “Nudge is a song about your friend that keeps kooking it, so you gotta give them a “nudge” to get their shit together,” according to a press release.

Before this new hit single, the band released “That’s Life” EP earlier this year. Read more about their amazing EP here.

With the new single release the band also announced new tour dates listed below.

Read more on Fidlar here.

FIDLAR – 2023 TOUR DATES

September 21, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum Theatre

September 22, 2023 – Orlando, FL – The Social

September 23, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly – Fyf

September 25, 2023 – Tallahassee, FL – 926 Bar & Girl

September 26, 2023 – Gainesville, FL – High Dive

September 27, 2023 – Miami, FL – Gramps

November 4, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

November 5, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

November 9, 2023 – Bristol, UK – SWX

November 11, 2023 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

November 12, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers

November 14, 2023 – London, UK – KOKO

November 15, 2023 – Manchester, UK – The O2 Ritz

November 17, 2023 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

November 18, 2023 – Leeds, UK – Stylus