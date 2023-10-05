Fidlar Share Compelling New Single “Move On”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 5th, 2023 - 9:00 PM

Fidlar has returned with a brand new single entitled “Move On.” The track serves as part of the EA Sports NHL 24 Soundtrack which also features music from Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, 100 gecs, The Hives, Yungblud, Beck and Phoenix.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, frontman Zac Carper offered, “’Move On’ is a song about a break up. I noticed that everyone kept saying ‘you just gotta move on dude.’ And it just seemed like such a stupid response. I wish this song was about a romantic relationship but it is more about the friends that come and go in your life. Best friends turn into used-to-be-friends.”

The release of “Move On” follows last month’s “Nudge” and July’s cover of Limp Bizkit’s “Nookie.” The band also released their new EP entitled That’s Life back in March, sharing the single “Centipede” in celebration of the occasion.

Fidlar is set to hit the road early next year with Oliver Tree, kicking off the tour on January 12 with a show at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. The band will take a brief trip to Canada with a show at History in Toronto on January 15 before visiting the U.S. with shows in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., New York, Georgia, Texas and Utah. The trek will conclude with two shows in California, one in Oakland at Fox Theater on February 9 and one at Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on February 15.

Fidlar Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

1/12 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom *

1/15 – Toronto, CA – HISTORY *

1/19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

1/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met *

1/24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

1/26 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom *

1/29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

1/31 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater *

2/3 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

2/4 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom *

2/7 – Magna, UT – The Great Saltair *

2/9 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

2/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium *