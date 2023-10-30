H.E.R. Joins Foo Fighters To Perform “The Glass” On SNL

Home News Kennedy Huston October 30th, 2023 - 3:27 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

A collaboration we never expected, H.E.R. joined Foo Fighters in a passionate performance of “Glass” this past Oct. 28 on Saturday Night Live. The song derives from Foo Fighters 11th and most recent album, But Here We Are.

Introduced by Christopher Walken, Dave Grohl began on vocals while H.E.R. stands close on the electric guitar before joining in vocally during the chorus. The R&B artist effortlessly articulated her distinct soft style on the grunge rock ballad.

Fitting in perfectly with the alternative rock group, H.E.R. serenaded the audience with an impeccable guitar solo before the last verse. The performance carried emotion and power giving justice to the song’s meaning of longing for someone or something.

According to Billboard, Grohl made a guest appearance on SNL debuting his acting skills in a skit about a pregnant woman on a plane as well as a pre-recorded musical performance that lampoons on stereotypical country-bros singing about a lake beach. What’s more is the entire Foo Fighters group dressed as characters from The Wizard of Oz in the spirit of Halloween for a quick 30-second promo.