Mondo Generator Shares Hardcore New Single “One Two Three Four”

James Reed August 29th, 2023 - 3:38 PM

Californian stoner punk icons Mondo Generator (fronted by former Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri) premiered their new single “One Two Three Four” exclusively via Metal Injection today. Their seventh studio album “We Stand Against You” is due out on October 13th through Heavy Psych Sounds.

About the song theme, frontman and bassist Nick Oliveri explains: “One Two Three Four is a song about depression and pills that doctors prescribe that make it worse. In this case, the person hangs herself. It’s a true story and the person I am singing about will remain missed by her loved ones and will remain anonymous.” Listen to the song below.

Mondo Generator will release their new record We Stand Against You on October 13. Pre-orders are available here.