Twin Temple Shares Intimate New Single “Burn Your Bible”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to revolvermag.com, musical duo Twin Temple have shared their latest single “Burn Your Bible, which is from their upcoming album God Is Dead.

On “Burn Your Bible,” the duo Zachary James and Alexandra James show solid self awareness and musicianship through each act by creating a musical vibe that resembles the late Amy Winehouse. Also the production is stunning by how the macabre and the red toned background matches the theme on this ditty.

In the following statement Twin Temple share their thoughts about God Is Dead.

“Despite relentless death threats and moralizing, our allegiance to Satan and the golden oldies remains unwavering. God Is Dead is our most blasphemous, horny and painstakingly period-correct work to date. Saturated with the blood of babies, and forged in the ashes of burning churches, we spared no one in the making of this album. See you in Hell!” said the duo.

God Is Dead is due out October 13 and it is available for pre-order now. Also in late October Zachary and Alexandra will make a special guest appearance in support of Tiger Army with T.S.O.L opening at the Hollywood Palladium.

