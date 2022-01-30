Twin Temple Unveil Enthralling New Track “Let’s Have A Satanic Orgy”/”Tengamos La Orgía Satánica”

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 30th, 2022 - 4:24 PM

Known as the “Purveyors of Satanic Doo-Wop”, the musical duo Twin Temple, who released their debut album Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound…Satanic Doo-Wop) in 2018 and joined the tour with Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats in 2020, has released their digital single “Let’s Have A Satanic Orgy”/”Tengamos La Orgía Satánica”. The single will have an English and Spanish cover.

The fantastic, but ominous single makes dancing and singing to the song irresistible. It is certainly reminiscent of classic 1950s and 1960s music. The single is jazzy and paired with Latin elements, and Alexandra James’ seductive vocals surely heighten the experience in both the English and Spanish versions. In a press release from Nuclear Blast, Alexandra states, “We love Latin Music. It’s an integral part of early Doo-Wop and a huge influence on us. This latest single is us continuing to explore that concept and sound in our own blasphemous way, of course. We chose to have a flip cover for the 7″ as opposed to having an A-side and B-side so that the Spanish and English versions are equal. They’ll be released simultaneously as well, to reflect that equality.” Listen to both versions below.

This new hit of a single also marks a change in Twin Temple’s previous ways of music-making. Zachary James comments, “Unlike the 24-hour live session with the band, this time we played every instrument ourselves (other than the saxophone) as well as produced, engineered and mixed the record ourselves. We still kept everything analog and one take to give it a raw feel, but it was just the two of us in the studio together doing everything. It allowed us to expand the sounds and gave us the freedom to add more instrumentation. We always like to stir the cauldron and change things up, and we were excited about challenging ourselves in this evil new way.”

The duo’s new single is available to stream on multiple platforms, including YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat