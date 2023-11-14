Moby Shares Heart-wrenching New Video For Cover Of Cream’s “We’re Going Wrong”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 14th, 2023 - 6:00 AM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Moby is known for intertwining his animal rights activism within his music. The recent animated video accompaniment for his powerful reworking of Cream’s “We’re Going Wrong” featuring Brie O’Banion solidifies his dedication to the important cause while also cementing his passion for music.

Speaking on the song itself and how it was transformed, he explained, “I was struck by how plaintive and beautiful it was, and how sadly germane it was for the current moment. I wrote a downtempo version of the song and asked my friend Brie O’Banion to sing it, and her voice brought a wonderful beauty and depth to it.”

The animated music video is undeniably heart-wrenching and evocative, serving as a call to action for listeners and viewers alike who share Moby’s love for animals. Moby commented on the ultimate purpose behind the music video, offering, “I try whenever possible to use my platform as a way to address the tragic horrors of meat and dairy production, and I believe the animated video for ‘We’re Going Wrong’ does this in a heartbreaking, poignant way.”

The new reworking of Cream’s track follows his collaborative single “Should Sleep” featuring J.P. Bimeni which was released in mid-September via his label Always Centered At Night. Moby’s recent album Ambient 23 arrived back in early January. In February, the artist also revealed that he had tried to create a metal supergroup composed of Tommy Lee of Motley Crue and Pantera’s late founding brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

