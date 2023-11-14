Darkest Hour Announce New Album Perpetual | Terminal For February 2024 Release, Share Video for Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2023 - 1:34 PM

Metal band Darkest Hour have announced their album Perpetual | Terminal will be out on February 23 by MNRK Heavy. In the press release the band shares the meaning behind their upcoming album: “This is a whole Darkest Hour album in one song. It felt like the perfect album opener, eventually became the title track, and therefore is the perfect place to start as we present this new album to the world. Lyrically, it touches on all of the themes of the record — an album centered around the duality of survival and rebirth. Or, you could just say, some new music from old friends who just won’t ever give up.”

In light of the upcoming release of Perpetual | Terminal, the band has shared the video for the title track and as a whole, the instrumentation is wonderful by how each riff and drum beat sizzles the air with face smacking sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with high pitched yelling. As for the music video, each scene show the band performing the song while flashbacks of the medieval period appear and disappear in the background.

Perpetual | Terminal Track List