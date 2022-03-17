Darkest Hour Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 17th, 2022 - 11:02 PM

Darkest Hour have unveiled the official 2022 tour dates for their trek in support of their 2007 album Deliver Us. Toxic Holocaust, Zao, Cobra Czar and Bloodlet will be featured on the tour.

The two-week tour will begin June 30 in San Francisco, California, and conclude on July 16 in Washington, D.C. The group will make stops in San Diego, Mesa, Los Angeles, Denver, St. Paul, Chicago, Detroit, Puttsburgh, Worcester, Mechanicsburg and Brooklyn.

Deliver Us is Darkest Hour’s fifth studio album, and debuted at No. 110 on the Billboard 200 upon release. Several tracks from the album appeared in video games like Tony Hawk’s Proving Ground, Guitar Hereo: Warriors of Rock and Guitar Hero 5. This tour will mark the group’s first time performing the album in full.

After concluding the tour in July, Darkest Hour will begin production on their tenth studio album, however the date of its release is still unknown. The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Darkest Hour, Deliver Us USA Tour dates:

June 30 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill *

July 1 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

July 2 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *

July 3 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 *

July 5 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

July 7 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club %

July 8 Chicago, IL @ Reggies ^

July 9 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary ^

July 10 Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse ^

July 12 Worcester, MA @ Palladium ^

July 13 Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s ^

July 14 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus ^

July 16 Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

* w/ Toxic Holocaust

% w/ Zao & Cobra Czar

^ w/ Zao & Bloodlet