Members Of Darkest Hour, Scale The Summit, More principaux And Meek Is Murder Share Quarantined Cover Of “Battery”

Kyle Cravens May 8th, 2021 - 7:58 PM

Vocalist John Henry from the American heavy metal band Darkest Hour recently fronted a brand-new cover of Metallica’s “Battery.” Recorded for this April’s edition of Metal Injection‘s monthly “Slay At Home” concert series, this cover finds Henry joined by Andy Gillion of Mors Principium Est, Killian Duarte of Scale The Summit and Frank Godla of Meek Is Murder.

“Battery” was first released as the thunderous first track off Metallica’s perennial 1986 album Master Of Puppets. On the digital re-release of the record, a live version of the track taken from a show in Chicago is included on the back end of the record.

For Henry and companies cover, the turbulent drive and electric energy is all still evident throughout their performance. Although the artists made this piece separated miles from one another, a pervading live feel still comes through the stitched together collaboration.

