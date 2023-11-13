Home News Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2023 - 12:16 PM

According to billboard.com, artist R. Kelly is allegedly suing the federal Bureau of Prisons over allegations that the agency allegedly leaked alleged private information about the alleged to social media personality Tasha K, who is the same YouTube gossip host that artist Cardi B allegedly sued for defamation last year. In an alleged complaint filed on November 13 in Chicago federal court, Kelly’s lawyers allegedly say an alleged unnamed Bureau of Prisons (BOP) agent allegedly accessed Kelly’s alleged digital prison records, which allegedly includes alleged recordings of private phone calls with his alleged girlfriend and lawyers and allegedly sold them to Tasha, who allegedly broadcast them online to more than allegedly 1 million followers.

The alleged lawsuit names Tasha K as an alleged defendant by allegedly claiming that the alleged influencer then allegedly “rallied her massive following to harass the plaintiff with the use of the stolen information and created chaos in plaintiff’s personal life.” The leaks of alleged prison record has allegedly left Kelly allegedly feeling “isolated and fearful to communicate with his attorneys or other third parties,” said the alleged lawsuit because Kelly allegedly knew that the alleged record could be allegedly “released to the general public for mass exploitation.”

Kelly was allegedly convicted in 2021 for alleged racketeering and alleged sex trafficking charges that were allegedly stemming from alleged accusations that the artist allegedly orchestrated to allegedly abuse women. In September of 2022, he was convicted in Chicago on separate federal charges of alleged child pornography and alleged enticement of minors for sex. The singer was later sentenced to 30 years in prison.