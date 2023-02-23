R. Kelly Gets Extra Year in Prison for Chicago Convictions of Child Pornography and Enticement

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2023 - 1:11 PM

According to apnews.com Last Thursday artist R. Kelly was sentenced 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex however one conviction will separate a 30 year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking which means Kelly could be 80 when he gets released from prison.

The prosecutors asked Judge Harry Leinenweber to sentence the artist to 25 years and have him start serving them only when Kelly completed his earlier sentence. The prosecutors argued if a harsher punishment was justified by the seriousness of the crimes and they said it was Kelly‘s lack of remorse.

During the hearing Kelly remained quiet with his eyes remaining downcast while the judge issued the sentencing in a Chicago federal courtroom. But The artist’s composure changed however when a representative read a statement written “Jane,” who is a key prosecution witness.

“I was brainwashed by Robert and a sex slave. It almost killed me.”

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, expresses her thoughts in the following statement when the hearing was over.

“It’s the right outcome. The judge was reasonable. He, I think, took into account both sides and ultimately was fair.”