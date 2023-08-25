R. Kelly & Former Label UMG Ordered To Pay More Than Half A Million In Royalties To Victims

Home News Caroline Carvalho August 25th, 2023 - 6:44 PM

According to thefader.com, R. Kelly and his former label, Universal Music Group have been ordered to pay more of a combined fee of $504,289 in music royalties to help cover his restitution fees and criminal fines.

Amy Donnelly, the Brooklyn judge who sentenced him for 30 years in prison allegedly for racketeering and sex trafficking last year, ordered him to pay $309,068.18 in restitution. A week before, he was ordered to pay $27,828 from his prison inmate funds to cover additional fines and leave only $500 in his account.

In addition to his conviction and sentencing in New York, R. Kelly was sentenced this year to 20 years in prison for a separate conviction for allegedly producing child pornography and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity in Chicago. In May, he got cleared of charges for allegedly being involved in prostitution with a minor in Minnesota. For more than two decades, the R&B singer had faced allegations of sexual abuse. The accounts went back to the start of his career in the 1990s.

It should be noted that at the time of being sentenced, the interpreter of songs such as I Believe I Can Fly, Trapped In The Closet, or I Wish expressed in which he would not lose hope of recovering his freedom in the future. Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly is among the most prominent people convicted of alleged sexual misbehavior during the #MeToo movement against such conduct by prominent men.