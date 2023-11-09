Offset Sued Over Alleged Attack On Security Guard At 2021’s ComplexCon Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard November 9th, 2023 - 11:32 AM

According to billboard.com, Rapper Offset is allegedly facing an alleged lawsuit that allegedly claims he allegedly assaulted an security guard allegedly two years ago at Complex’s yearly alleged Los Angeles festival. In the alleged complaint filed that was allegedly filed on November 7 in Los Angeles court, Daveon Clark allegedly says he allegedly was attacked by Offset and fellow rapper YRN Murk while allegedly working private security at ComplexCon, which is a cultural festival allegedly hosted by Buzzfeed’s Complex Networks.

According to the alleged lawsuit, the alleged incident allegedly began when security allegedly attempted to allegedly restrict access to the alleged event “for the safety of the other patrons inside.” Murk allegedly reacted to the closure by allegedly spitting on Clark, which allegedly prompted other security guards to allegedly push the rapper back.“ The alleged plaintiff allegedly was acting aggressive when allegedly approached by YRN Murk, who allegedly began striking plaintiff. “Plaintiff attempted to defend himself from the onslaught when [Offset] approached him and struck him.”

The alleged lawsuit also names Buzzfeed allegedly “failed to prevent the attack and instead exacerbated plaintiff’s position by restraining him,” which allegedly allowed Offset and Murk to allegedly “continue their physical attacks while plaintiff was prevented from protecting himself.” Clark allegedly claims that he allegedly suffered “severe bodily injuries” during the alleged attack and has allegedly suffered from alleged physical pain and alleged mental anguish in the two years since.

In terms, Clark is allegedly accusing Offset and Murk of alleged assault, alleged battery and alleged infliction of emotional distress and he is allegedly accusing Buzzfeed and Contemporary Services of alleged negligence and alleged negligent hiring for failing to stop the attack.