Offset Drops Lawsuit Against Migo’s Quality Control Label

Home News Roy Lott August 9th, 2023 - 8:30 PM

After filing a lawsuit against longtime Migos label Quality Control Music last year, Offset has now dropped the lawsuit. TMZ reports that the rapper filed to dismiss the suit against Quality Control with prejudice on Tuesday. In the lawsuit, Offset claimed the label was trying to control the rights to his solo music. He cited it as “wrongful,” and claimed that it “knowingly violates Offset’s rights to his own music.” The rapper pointed to his 2022 single “5 4 3 2 1”—released by his current label Motown Records—alleging that Quality Control demanded that they be listed as holding an ownership interest in the recording.It is also noted that Offset will not be returning to the label.