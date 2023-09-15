Offset Announces New Album Set It Off For October 2023 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Fan”

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 15th, 2023 - 3:53 PM

Offset is about to set it off this October 13 with his new album, “Set It Off.” He has released a new song, “Fan,” and a video with it.

Offset is known for his many hit songs. But also his part in the band Migos, alongside Quavo and Takeoff, originated in 2008 in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The upcoming album is the second one that Offset will release after his debut album, “Father of Four,” in 2019.

The song “Fan” video is very reminiscent of Michael Jackson. Offset wears Jackson’s red and black Thriller jacket and has a vinyl cover of Michael Jackson’s Off The Wall album.

Offset explained in a press release, “I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters. ”

Offset’s new single will be a new hit for the artist.