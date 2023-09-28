Roger Waters Accused Of Using Antisemitic Language In New Investigative Documentary

Home News Cait Stoddard September 28th, 2023 - 1:25 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to nme.com, the producer of Pink Floyd’s The Wall has allegedly claimed that Roger Waters allegedly exhibited anti-Semitic behaviour towards band’s agent.

The alleged news about Waters comes from a new documentary called The Dark Side of Roger Waters, which allegedly explores the allegations of antisemitism against the Pink Floyd co-founder.

In the documentary producer Bob Ezrin has allegedly claimed that he allegedly heard Waters allegedly call the Pink Floyd’s agent Bryan Morrison a alleged “fucking Jew” during a song.

Ezrin allegedly claimed: “Something like the last line of the couplet was ’cause Morry is a fucking Jew’. It was my first inclination that there may be some anti-Semitism under the surface. Now Roger knew that I’m Jewish so I didn’t know whether this was another one of those sort of button-poking things that he was doing just to see if I would react or whether he just did not even get how offensive that might be to a Jewish person.”

Also saxophonist Norbert Stachel allegedly recalled Waters was allegedly angry and rejecting food in a restaurant that the singer allegedly viewed as “Jew food.”

Stachel allegedly said: “This is Jew food. What’s with the Jew food? Take away the Jew food. I’m just sitting there, oh boy, tongue-tied again and kind of in a panic because I don’t know what to do. Am I supposed to leave and then be judged?”

Then Stachel allegedly claimed that Waters allegedly mocked his family, which some were killed in the Holocaust.

The musician allegedly explained: “He tried to go into character as a babushka and he puts on this impression of an old hag. He tries to portray a Polish Jewish peasant woman’s voice I’ll introduce you to your dead grandmother.”

Also documentary makers have allegedly claimed that Waters allegedly proposed to allegedly use anti-Semitic language on a prop during one of his stage shows. After a Jewish lighting director of the show allegedly began protesting, Waters allegedly removed one of the alleged slurs.

Ezrin allegedly adds: “Do I think he considers himself to be an anti-Semite? I’ll bet you dollars for doughnuts he does not and he will be the first person to say: ‘I’m not anti anything, I am in favour of everyone.’ But as a person with a powerful public platform he has a responsibility to understand that what he does affects other people.”

Gideon Falter, the chief executive of the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism, allegedly said in a statement: “Roger Waters is literally a rock star. He could do anything. He’s got this platform which allows him to influence tens of thousands of people at his concerts, millions of people via social media, and yet he keeps using it for this — to push the buttons of Jews, to bait Jews, to keep on coming back to Jews. What kind of a person does that with that kind of a voice?”

Back in May, Waters allegedly appeared on stage at his show allegedly wearing a black trench coat with a alleged swastika-like emblem during a segment that allegedly revolved around a character from Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’, who allegedly imagines himself as a n alleged fictional fascist dictator during an alleged hallucination.